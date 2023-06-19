In a video doing the internet rounds, two men are seen getting hold of a dog, swinging it and throwing it in crocodile-infested water. The two men violently grab the dog for allegedly stealing their food and throw it into a crocodile-infested swamp, where the innocent canine dies. The incident took place in Indonesia. Animal rights activists in Indonesia are now calling for justice for the poor dog. Crocodile Beaten to Death by Mob in Bihar Video: Locals Kill Huge Reptile After It Killed Minor Boy in Vaishali, Probe Underway.

Horrifying Video of the Cruel Act:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animals Hope Shelter (@ahsforindonesia)

