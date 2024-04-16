In a bizarre clip that surfaced online, a pack of stray dogs was seen running around on the runway of the Baghdad International Airport. Later in the video, the dogs were spotted barking and chasing a plane, while several other airplanes can be seen parked in the background. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the video is currently doing rounds on social media. Stray Dog Enters Goa Airport Runway, Forces Vistara Flight To Return to Bengaluru Without Landing.

Dogs Spotted at Bhagdad Airport

Baghdad Airport has some serious security 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/9850tAzGG8 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 15, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babylon FM (@babylonfm)

