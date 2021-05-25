A viral video of an adorable dolphin reacting to Mariah Carey's high note is doing rounds on the internet. The video is extremely cute. In the video, the five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey can be seen whistling and the dolphin can be seen freaking out. The dolphin can also be seen planting a kiss on Carey's cheek. Take a look at the video here:

this dolphin freaking out at Mariah Carey’s whistle tones is so pure omg?? pic.twitter.com/FK3lJNhYsZ — themperess 🧝 (@nalaeanais) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)