Drinksgiving celebration takes place on the night before Thanksgiving and is known for family members going out to area bars and restaurants to enjoy a few cocktails. Americans run to the bars ahead of the stressful holiday season of travel, work, and family gatherings for giant-sized drinking games and lots of drink deals. If you are planning an Instagram photo dump for Drinksgving Day, then here are some witty captions that will go in handy with your posts: Drinksgiving 2021: 5 Mocktails or Cocktails You Should Not Miss This Thanksgiving.

Best Instagram Caption For Drinksgiving:

“Twinkle, twinkle, little star, point us to the nearest bar."

“I followed my heart & It led me to ALCOHOL.”

"Happy hour? I prefer to make every hour happy."

"Cheers to the freakin' weekend."

"Cheers (Drink to That)"

“Not to get technical, But according to chemistry ALCOHOL is a solution.”

“I’ve never been drunk, but often I’ve been over-served.”

l "After work, we hit the gin."

"Good vibes happen at happy hour.”

“Trust me: You can dance — Alcohol.”

