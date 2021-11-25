Finally, it’s Thanksgiving! It's time to celebrate and spend precious time with your family and friends. During this week, the people in the US are in complete party mode.

The members of the family celebrate around the table with feasts containing turkey and many more scrumptious food items. To go along, there are a variety of mocktails and cocktails served on the table and this is given the name of drinksgiving. To make your drinksgiving even more interesting and tempting, we at LatestLY have brought together five cocktail recipes that you can add to your next Thanksgiving house party. Know About the Day Before Thanksgiving Where People Meet For Alcoholic Drinks.

Pumpkin Pie Moscow Mule

Pumpkin Pie is the favourite spice during the fall. So why not make a quick cocktail this thanksgiving with this favourite seasonal spice.

Apple Cider Rum Cocktail

One of the tastiest, coziest drinks that can please your thanksgiving party guest is Apple cider rum cocktail. Make your party a memorable one by adding this one-of-a-kind cocktail.

Thanksgiving Punch

With all the flavours of Fall, Thanksgiving Punch is a perfect drink that can be made as a mocktail or cocktail whatever your guests like.

Honeymoon

Honeymoon is a perfect drink for gatherings like thanksgiving. Not just thanksgiving, you can enjoy a honeymoon anytime during the autumn season with your dishes on a holiday.

Thanksgiving Cobbler

This is one drink that you would be thankful for after a tummy-filling thanksgiving dinner and relaxing time with family.

When it’s about partying and getting together with your family members, how can you not indulge in having some amazing cocktails? Try our list of cocktails as you host this year’s Drinks giving. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and Drinksgiving 2021!

