Earth Day 2022 is an annual event that is celebrated globally to raise and promote the idea of environmental protection, pollution and climate crises. To mark the day, Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle to share the image of his creative artwork on Puri Beach. The sand art spreads the message of connecting humans with mother nature, which is the need of the hour. Earth Day 2022 Quotes & Messages: Go Green Slogans, Images, WhatsApp DP, FB Status, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Take A Look, Right Here:

On #EarthDay2022 let us pledge to conserve the natural resources & make Earth a better place for all creations of God- Let us work together to make this Greener . #WorldEarthDay 🌍 My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/felcMb5BU2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2022

