Earth Day is celebrated every year and recognized worldwide to raise awareness about environmental concerns and show support for the environmental protection of the planet. Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 22nd of April and the theme for Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. The theme this year emphasises implementing actions and ideas to protect and preserve our health, our families, and our livelihoods. The theme also urges governments, businesses and citizens of the world to hold each other accountable so that we can build a partnership for the well being of the planet. Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.

Every year the theme of Earth Day changes to focus on the issues that are priority concerns and the multiple awareness activities and campaigns are organized by EarthDay, org. Here is a collection of Earth Day 2022 Quotes, Happy Earth Day 2022 Messages, and Earth Day 2022 HD Messages to share with family and friends.

Quotes on Earth Day 2022

Whatsapp Message Reads As Cheesy As It Sounds, Truly Every Day Is Earth Day. - Ashlan Gorse Cousteau

Facebook Message Reads One of the First Conditions of Happiness Is That the Link Between Man and Nature Shall Not Be Broken. - Leo Tolstoy

Whatsapp Status Reads Happy Earth Day 2022. The Earth Is What We All Have in Common. – Wendell Berry

Facebook Status Reads Earth Day 2022. Earth Provides Enough To Satisfy Every Man’s Need, but Not Every Man’s Greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

Whatsapp Message Reads What’s the Use of a Fine House If You Haven’t Got a Tolerable Planet to Put It on. - Henry David Thoreau

The goal of celebrating Earth Day is to call attention to the problems that are plaguing the planet and to emphasize the necessity of taking action against environmental issues. Earth Day also urges people all over the world to lead a conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

