Elon Musk always managed to cause a stir on social media with his posts. Recently, Musk shared a throwback picture of 2001 from his weight loss journey on Twitter. Musk explained the picture stating that he was trying to get his weight under 225 lbs. The polaroid picture has text stating, “Elon – No Excuses”. The tweet has gone viral and has garnered more than 29 million views. He captioned the post, "Found this old photo where I’m trying to get my body weight under 225 lbs [sic]". Twitter Usage Up by 3.5 Per Cent Week Over Week Globally, Says Elon Musk.

See Elon Musk's Throwback Pic:

Found this old photo where I’m trying to get my body weight under 225 lbs pic.twitter.com/DqcKAJd85B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2023

