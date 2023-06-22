Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to engage in a cage fight? Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, suggested a cage bout on Wednesday. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, answered with a straightforward request, ‘Send Me Location’. The banter between the two billionaires has gone viral on social media. It all started with Musk's reply to a tweet regarding the possibility that Facebook was working on a Twitter rival. To which a user replied that Elon Musk should be careful as Mark Zuckerberg practices jiu-jitsu. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol [sic]”, Musk replied. Zuckerberg joined in on the conversation with an Instagram story asking for Musk to send location for the cage match. Elon Musk tweeted the location and also claimed to know a move, ‘The Walrus’, that will give him an advantage in the fight. See the hilarious conversation between the two billionaires. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hails Elon Musk for Making Twitter ‘A Lot Leaner’ Which Is Good for Industry Overall.

Down for a Cage Fight!

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊 "Send me location" pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023

Send Location!

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Walrus Move!

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

