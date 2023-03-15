Will porn kill generative Artificial intelligence? Well if Elon Musk's meme is to be believed, then it can definitely kill artificial intelligence in near future. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to social media and shared a meme with his followers where he predicted the future of artificial intelligence. In his post, Musk shared a picture where a ghost, representing porn is seen standing outside the generative Artificial intelligence (AI) door. The picture also shows the death of home video, cable tv, and the internet due to porn. It must be noted that Musk is the founder of OpenAI, the United States startup that developed ChatGPT which is a so-called generative AI tool that returns human-like responses to users in prompts. Elon Musk Switches Interest From Cryptocurrencies to Artificial Intelligence, Says 'I Used To Be in Crypto, but Now I Got Interested in AI'.

Elon Musk Predicts the Future of AI:

