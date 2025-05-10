An X user shared a video claiming an attack on the Nagrota Air Base in Jammu and Kashmir amid India-Pakistan tension. The X user claimed that Pakistan attacked Nagrota Air Base and that there is mourning in India. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the video is old and digitally altered and is being falsely circulated as footage of a Pakistani attack on the Nagrota Air Base. Debunking the fake news, PIB said that the video was originally posted on Instagram in October 2024. "Stay alert. Always verify before sharing!" the post read. Indian Air Force Pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh Captured in Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Old Video Goes Viral With False Claim

Heard of attack on Nagrota Air Base❓BEWARE‼️ An old and digitally altered video is being falsely circulated as footage of a Pakistani attack on the Nagrota Air Base.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This video was originally posted on Instagram in October 2024. 🔗 Watch:… pic.twitter.com/eO0o5njfRi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

