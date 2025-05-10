Several pro-Pakistan social media handles are claiming that an Indian Female Air Force pilot has been captured in Pakistan. The pro-Pakistan social media handles claimed that IAF pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh was captured in Pakistan while she jumped from a fighter jet. However, PIB Fact Check said that the claim is fake. "Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Fact Check: Did 3 IAF Fighter Jets Crash in Himalayas? Old Image of IAF Crash From 2016 Goes Viral, PIB Debunks Fake Claim.

Indian Female Air Force Pilot Has Not Been Captured, Says PIB

Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured🚨 Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE!#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/V8zovpSRYk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)