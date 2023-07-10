Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations has debunked a claim made by social media blogger Harsh Kharole regarding sale of helicopter tickets for Amarnath Yatra being available with him/some company. The J&K Admin has called his claims to be fake, while urging the pilgrims to book for helicopter travel for Amarnath Shrine via official website only. Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust Donated Rs 35 Crore to Haj Committee After Refusing Donation for Ram Mandir? As Fake Message Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

J&K Admin Debunks Instagram Influencer Harsh Kharole's Claims

Claim: Mr Harsh Kharole a social media blogger claims sale of helicopter tickets for Amarnath Yatra are available with him / some company .#DIPRFactCheck : ▶️ This claim is fake ▶️Yatris are requested to not fall for such fake claims ▶️ Visit : https://t.co/5f6ZgPqmZD… pic.twitter.com/fpn31XjNKJ — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) July 10, 2023

