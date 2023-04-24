Mumbai, April 24: A post claiming that Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust has donated Rs 35 crore to the Haj Committee is going viral on social media. The post shared by a Twitter user Prince Verma called to boycott Shirdi as the temple is donating money for Haj. The post also said that the Shirdi temple refused to donate money to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to Twitter, Verma said, "Shirdi Sai (Pindaari Chand Miyaa) Trust donates 35Cr to Haj." In his post, Verma also said that the financers of the Shirdi temple are the common people.

Besides Verma, several users also claimed that Shirdi Sai Trust donated Rs 35 Crore to the Haj Committee. One user said, "Dear Chand miya lovers please tell me how much they donated for Ram Temple?" Some posts also said that in the past, the temple has refused to donate money for the construction of Ram Mandir. Some users also asked others to stop visiting the Shirdi temple after news of the trust donation of Rs 35 crore to Haj went viral on social media. 'Sai Baba Can Be Called Fakir, but Not God': Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Stokes Controversy With Remarks on Shirdi Sai Baba, Shiv Sena and BJP Demand Action Against 'Godman'.

Shirdi Sai Trust Donation to Hajj? Boycott Shirdi!

Shirdi Sai (Pindaari Chand Miyaa) Trust donates 35Cr to Haj. The chunk of Shirdi's financier are WE!! The Trust Refused to donate for Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Boycott Shirdi. — Prince Verma (@prince67602raj) April 21, 2023

However, it must be noted that the viral post is fake. The claims made in the posts, which have now gone viral on social media are also false. The Saibaba Sansthan of Shirdi has denied the fake news going viral on the internet. Dismissing rumours that Sai Temple Trust refused to donate money for the construction of Ram Temple Ayodhya, the CEO of Sai Mandir Trust told Quint's WebQof that the claim is false.

Here's How Netizens Are Reacting to the Viral News?

Shirdi Sai Trust donated Rs. 35 cr to the Haj Committee. Dear Chand miya (Sai Baba) lovers/followers, please tell me how much they donated for Ram Temple? — Rawindran Ravi (@vanabadra) April 21, 2023

Shirdi Sai Trust donated Rs. 35 cr to the Haj Committee. Don't forget they refused to donate for construction of Ram Mandir Please fact check this @zoo_bear https://t.co/oteHvFmUOs — An Aam Indian (@abhishekshubhra) April 20, 2023

Shirdi Sai Trust Donated Rs. 35 Cr to the Haj Committee?

Shirdi Sai Trust donated Rs. 35 cr to the Haj Committee. पर हिन्दू तो माथा फोड़ेंगे चाँद मिया की चौखट पर — राजपाल दूलर Rajpal Dular (@rpdular1) April 21, 2023

The CEO of the temple also said that they have not received any request or message asking for donations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. On the other hand, the CEO of Sai Temple's Trust also said that they have not donated any amount for Haj as is being claimed in the viral social media posts. Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Claims He Experienced Miracle of Sai Baba, Found 'Bhabhoot' in Office After Watching TV Serial on Saint.

CEO Rahul Jadhav also said that they do not have any such provision to provide for funds. Jadav said that viral messages are a conspiracy to defame the Shirdi Temple and that they will soon take action against those spreading rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).