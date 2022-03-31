A fake message is claiming that loan government of India is providing a loan on Aadhar Card under PM Yojana. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Twitter handle busted the fake news. Thus, the claim has proved to be false. The PIB Twitter handle also appealed to the masses to not believe or circulate any such claims.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)