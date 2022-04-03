Singer and television star Blake Shelton has now become the new target in the fake CBD Gummies endorsement controversy after Mayim Bialik. According to snopes, Shelton's image and likeness are being used without his permission.

Check tweet:

First, "Jeopardy" host Mayim Bialik was targeted with these false "allegations" ads that led to CBD gummies order pages. Now, it's country music star Blake Shelton whose image and likeness are being used without his permission. https://t.co/qtWRt1xt2H — snopes.com (@snopes) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)