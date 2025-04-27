A viral post claims that the Pakistan Army destroyed two Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC), causing heavy casualties. However, this claim is completely false. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the video being circulated is not from India but from sectarian clashes that occurred in 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Additionally, the photo being shared is unrelated and actually shows a fire incident that took place in Northern Ireland in March 2025. Citizens are advised to refrain from spreading unverified information and rely solely on official Government of India sources for accurate updates. Misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and must be avoided. RBI To Impose Penalty for Multiple Bank Accounts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Viral Claims About Pakistan Army Destroying Indian Posts Are False

In a post, it is falsely claimed that the Pakistan Army has destroyed two Indian Army posts using mortars and gunfire along the LoC, inflicting heavy casualties.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India. The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in… pic.twitter.com/h0c2uDD0j6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 27, 2025

