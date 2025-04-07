Several articles claimed that, according to the new guidelines published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a penalty will now be imposed on people who have accounts in more than one bank. The Government of India’s press agency, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), reportedly unveiled the truth behind this viral message. The agency checked the facts regarding the claim and shared a post on its official X handle. “In some articles, this misconception is being spread that as per the new guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, now a penalty will be imposed for keeping an account in more than one bank. @RBI has not issued any such guidelines. Be careful of such fake news!" when translated into English. Website 'www.lpggasvitrakchayan.com' Is Offering LPG Dealership on Behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Portal Going Viral.

RBI To Impose Penalty for Multiple Bank Accounts?

⚠️ Fake News Alert कुछ आर्टिकल में यह भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक की नई गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार, अब एक से अधिक बैंक में खाता रखने पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।#PIBFactCheck ▶️@RBI ने ऐसी कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की है। ▶️ऐसे फर्जी खबरों से सावधान रहें! pic.twitter.com/Th5kfnOXCr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 7, 2025

