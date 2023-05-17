Many SBI customers have received a message claiming their accounts will be temporarily locked due to suspicious activity. This is a fake message being circulated by scammers. If you have also received such a message, don’t respond and report it to the bank. According to the Government's official fact-checker, the message is being circulated by scammers and customers should not respond to it. If you click on the provided link, the scammers could also access your personal data. Clicking any link sent by a scammer on your phone or email-id provides scammers with the necessary data required to access your account. Everything in India To Be Closed for 10 Days? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

PIB Fact Check

A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that recipient's account has been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity#PIBFactCheck ✖️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details ✔️Report such messages immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/9SMIRdEXZA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2023

