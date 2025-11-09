A reel video from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Panchkula, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, showing a woman making a reel inside the bank office while the branch manager continues working at his desk. The video shows “Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge To Pyar Kab Karoge” song being played as the woman dances. The video has left people questioning the appropriateness of filming reels in a professional setting. The video has sparked debate about workplace decorum and the growing trend of social media content being shot in official spaces. Bank of Baroda Issues Clarification Over Viral Song ‘Bank of Baroda Main Khato Khulvayo’ Circulating on Social Media, Says ‘Not Authorised Creation of This Track’.

SBI Branch Manager Unfazed as Woman Shoots Reel Around Him in Panchkula Office

Work or Reel? SBI Office Video Sparks Outrage! A reel from a @TheOfficialSBI branch is going viral. A manager is working seriously while a woman dances around him to “Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge To Pyar Kab Karoge.” Being a banker, I’m honestly shocked! This is not… pic.twitter.com/XRzEbsMmbp — Nitin Tyagi (@iNitinTyagi) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

