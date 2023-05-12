A claim is going viral on social media stating that everything in the country will be closed for ten days. The claim first appeared on a YouTube channel called Technical Blog. Many of the residents believed it and started over-buying essentials. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has termed the claim fake in its fact check. The PIB has said that the Central Government has not made any such announcement. Govt Giving Loan of Rs 1 Lakh Under PM Mudra Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Everything in India To Be Closed for 10 Days?

