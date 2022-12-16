A news report claiming that People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sought a unilateral ceasefire at Yangtse in order to free 63 Chinese soldiers is going viral on social media. It must be noted that this news is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the claims being made and the events that are mentioned in the news report are all fake. India-China Faceoff: Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste to Free Their 63 Soldiers Captured by Indian Army, Says Source.

Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste?

A news report claims that PLA sought a unilateral ceasefire at Yangtse to free 63 Chinese soldiers.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ The claims being made and events being mentioned in this news report are #FAKE. pic.twitter.com/BVyouopRBY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2022

