US Independence Day is celebrated as the Fourth of July across the country. The celebration includes colourful fireworks, massive parades, barbecues, parties with loved ones, concerts, baseball games, carnivals, and other fun activities. Highlighting the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British rule, the 4th of July marks an essential federal holiday in the United States of America. To celebrate the occasion, tech giant Google also made an animated doodle featuring all the vital elements of the Independence day celebration. Fourth of July 2022 Greetings & Images: USA Independence Day Wishes, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS And Sayings For The Annual Celebration of Nationhood.

Happy Fourth of July 2022!

Fun with Google Doodles: Fourth of July 2022 #googledoodle pic.twitter.com/njMYwqTo4a — Allison Baerin (@allisonbaerin) July 4, 2022

