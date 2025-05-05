The Bengaluru resident said that the residential area of Jayanagar has turned into a commercial hub. (Photo credits: X/@rohith_simha and Wikimedia Commons)

A Bengaluru resident's post about the transformation of Jayanagar in Karnataka's capital city is going viral on social media. In his post, the X user, identified as Rohith Simha, lamented the transformation of Jayanagar from a serene residential neighbourhood to a commercial hub. "Once calm and peaceful residential area Jayanagar has turned into a busy, noisy and dusty commercial hub," Simha said. He also said that the forefathers did everything to ensure quality of life; however, the subsequent generations went behind money and sold it all to real estate, which further made those unwilling to sell. Simha's post has managed to strike a chord with many across the city, who also shared their views. One user said, "Bengaluru is already the PG capital of the world", while a second user wrote, "Same thing about Chandra Layout, RPC Layout, Vijayanagara and surrounding areas". "Our good old days of Bengaluru are gone forever," a third comment read. ‘India Mein Raho to Hindi Mein Baat Karo’: Heated Argument Between Delhi Man and Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral (Watch Video).

X User's Post on Jayanagar Goes Viral

Once calm and peaceful residential area Jayanagar has turned into a busy, noisy and dusty commercial hub. Forefathers did everything to ensure quality of life but subsequent generations went behind money and sold it to real estate who further made those not willing also to sell. — ರೋಹಿತ್ ಸಿಂಹ (@rohith_simha) May 4, 2025

Bengaluru Is Already the PG Capital of the World

Story across Bengaluru... Bengaluru is already the PG capital of the world ... Every second plot now has a multi- storied paying guest structure violating every norm while BBMP looks the other way — Parag Amalnerkar (@IndiaUnfolding) May 4, 2025

X User Shares His View

Same thing about Chandra Layout, RPC Layout, Vijayanagara and surrounding areas. Every big house is turned into a PG. Everything such as the sewage system, water supply, roads is overloaded. People are getting old and not able to adjust with this type of commercial activities — P Kumar (@kumarpkr) May 5, 2025

Our Good Old Days of Bengaluru Are Gone Forever

Our good old days of Bengaluru are gone forever, but spirit of celebration must live on! — Betageri (@UBetageri) May 5, 2025

