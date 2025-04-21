A video showing a heated exchange between a local auto-rickshaw driver and a man from Delhi has gone viral on social media, reigniting the ongoing debate over the use of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states. The argument reportedly took place in the heart of Bengaluru when the Delhi-based commuter insisted that the auto driver speak in Hindi, despite the driver’s clear discomfort and insistence on using Kannada or English. In the video, the man from Delhi can be heard shouting, “India mein raho, to Hindi mein baat karo” (“If you live in India, speak in Hindi”), while the auto driver firmly defends his linguistic choice. The confrontation escalated verbally, but did not turn physical. However, what has caught the public's attention is the Delhi man’s aggressive tone and demand that the local people speak Hindi, even in his own city. The clip has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users defending the driver’s right to speak in his regional language. Bengaluru International Airport Website Now Available in Kannada Language To Create More Inclusive and Accessible Experience.

Heated Argument Between Delhi Man and Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral

The question of conversing Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking Indian states is fast becoming a national debate. Recently, an auto driver in Bengaluru got into an argument with a North Indian after the latter insisted the former should speak in Hindi, even if it is his hometown. pic.twitter.com/EpTlskjxUX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 20, 2025

A taxi driver was arguing with chad Delhiites for not speaking kannada in Bengaluru, They told him back, speak Hindi if you want to live in Karnataka. A taxi driver was arguing with chad Delhiites for not speaking kannada in Bengaluru, They told him back, speak Hindi if you want to live in Karnataka. These Kannadigas need this type of treatment 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3v2LwFr7b — DR Yadav (@DrYadav5197) April 20, 2025

