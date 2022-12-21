A goose named Gretel died of heartbreak after her "soulmate" Hansel lost his life in an icy lake. Gretel passed away suffering from depression a week after Hansel froze to death at the Cleethorpes Boating Lake. As per reports, the rescuers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue shared that the ill-fated geese were very well known for "developing strong bonds". A Facebook post by Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue gave the sad news: "It's with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Gretel, who passed away in comfort at the rescue this morning." Love Story of Storks: The Faithful Bird Travels 13K km Every Year To Meet His Mate.

