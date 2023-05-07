The coronation ceremony of King Charles was an iconic event of this century carried out with pomp and fervour. However, one thing has disturbed the royal fans. A mysterious figure, dubbed the 'Grim Reaper', made an appearance during King Charles III Coronation on May 6, and the eagle-eyed netizens spotted it. In the video, a creepy-looking figure can be seen quickly dashing across the entrance at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III Coronation: Video of Katy Perry Struggling To Find Her Seat at Westminster Abbey Goes Viral – WATCH.

Grim Reaper Spotted at King Charles' Coronation:

The Grim Reaper has been caught on camera at Westminster Abbey #Coronation pic.twitter.com/45RSqxf7xn — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) May 6, 2023

WHAT!

Moment 'Grim Reaper' appears at Westminster Abbey during the coronation pic.twitter.com/61l71Evin8 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2023

