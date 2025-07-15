The India men's and women's cricketers were invited to meet the King Charles III at the St James Castle in London. The men's team were coming out of the Lord's Test against England while the women are amid the series with England Women and are going to start with the ODI matches soon. During the meet, the players had the conversation with the King and amid that, Rishabh Pant was spotted clicking selfies with the India women's cricketers. Fans loved his carefree nature even amid a formal meeting and the video went viral on social media. 'How Did You Feel After Last Batter Got Out?' King Charles III Asks Indian Captain Shubman Gill About IND vs ENG Lord's Test During Meeting at St James Palace in London (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Clicks Selfies With India Women's National Cricket Team Players

Indian women's cricket team clicking photos with Rishabh Pant ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hYcfWKeoys — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) July 15, 2025

