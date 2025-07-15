The Indian men's and women's teams met King Charles III at the St James Palace in London on Tuesday, July 15. Both teams are currently touring England. While the men's team is engaged in the Test series, women's team will next play in the ODI series. The support staff and BCCI officials were also present with them during the meeting. Amid this, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, gifted King Charles III his book ‘Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories’. Shukla posted on social media that the King took lot of interest in content of the book. 'How Did You Feel After Last Batter Got Out?' King Charles III Asks Indian Captain Shubman Gill About IND vs ENG Lord's Test During Meeting at St James Palace in London (Watch Video).

Rajeev Shukla Gifts His Book ‘Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories' to King Charles III

Presented my book scars of 1947 to King Charles at st.James palace his house. He took lot of interest in content of the book. pic.twitter.com/d61KcR3tfS — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 15, 2025

Rajiv Shukla With King James III

