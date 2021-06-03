Are you willing to buy a 'kurta' for Rs 2.5 lakh? If yes, then you must buy a Gucci kurta. Well, the luxury clothing brand Gucci is selling an 'Indian Kurta' for $3,500 (approximately Rs 2.5 lakh). They are calling it 'Silk Kaftan' and described the product as, “Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric." Desi Twitterati cannot keep calm and they are continuously expressing their shock at the extravagant pricing. Take a look:

3500$ FOR A KURTA YOU'D PROBABLY GET FOR 500rs WTF GUCCI 😭 pic.twitter.com/6wGfbjNzKc — commit gaylony (@LlN0SAUR) May 31, 2021

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

u can bargain this for 100 rupees in any random street market https://t.co/i7ztAS9kN3 — v (@louisgayculture) June 2, 2021

u'll literally get 50 kurtas like this in wholesale for less than 1.5K 😩 https://t.co/ohGl0M5noH — anu (@HARRIESL0VE) June 2, 2021

