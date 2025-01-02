Karishma Mehta, founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay, recently took to social media to announce that she will be embracing a cruelty-free approach to fashion starting from this year onwards. She reveals that she will stop purchasing leather products and, in the weeks to come, will sell all her luxury leather goods, the proceeds of which will go towards animal welfare NGOs. Along with her post, she also shares photos of her luxury collection, including bags and shoes from brands like Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and more. View Karishma Mehta’s post below. Humans of Bombay Gets Brutally Trolled for Its Reply to Brandon Stanton, Humans of New York Founder Amid Row With People of India in Copyright Infringement Case!

Karishma Mehta To Embrace Cruelty-Free Fashion

