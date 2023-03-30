Several pictures of the moon surrounded by a celestial halo surfaced on the internet leaving all selenophiles mesmerised. Netizens were awe-struck by the stunning sight of Lunar Halo. "Something vey beautiful, a wide halo around the illuminating moon. Seeing it for the first time right now," one user wrote on Twitter. According to Space.com, "the moon's halo or lunar halo is an optical illusion that causes a large bright ring to surround the moon. This striking and often beautiful halo around the moon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere." 5 Planets Alignment: Missed Rare Planet Parade on March 28, 2023? Know When the Celestial Sight Will Occur Again.

Halo Around Moon:

Beautiful!

Something vey beautiful, a wide halo around the illuminating moon. Seeing it for the first time right now. pic.twitter.com/b4XNHPG5Mj — GM Naikoo (@dr_naikoo) March 30, 2023

Lunar Halo:

LUNAR HALO: “Phenomenon around full moon which is formed by moonlight passing through ice crystals in the atmosphere” 🌙 pic.twitter.com/9ynAZajUvK — Umaisar Gull (اُمیسر گُل) (@Umaisar_Gull) March 30, 2023

Whoa!

The moon's halo or lunar halo is an optical illusion that causes a large bright ring to surround the moon. This striking & often beautiful halo around the moon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. 📷 @ErRajaShakeel Location Thathri pic.twitter.com/WXmvsrrDSe — Shakeel Raja راجاشكيل (@ErRajaShakeel) March 30, 2023

