Does Earth have a second moon? Not exactly. A newly discovered asteroid named 2025 PN7 has been spotted orbiting near our planet. Classified as a "quasi-moon", it is a near-Earth asteroid that follows the Sun's orbit while staying close to Earth's path. Much like our planet, asteroid 2025 PN7 takes about a year to circle the Sun. However, scientists clarify that it isn’t a "mini moon" or gravitationally bound to Earth and won’t stay in this orbit until 2083, despite claims spreading on social media. NASA is closely monitoring asteroid 2025 PN7's movement. Scientists estimate the object measures between 18 and 36 meters across, about the size of a small building. Super Earth Discovered: Scientists Discover HD 20794 D Orbiting Sun-Like Star Just 20 Light Years From Earth.

‘Quasi-Moon’ Asteroid 2025 PN Spotted Near Earth Orbiting the Sun

Asteroid 2025 PN7 (Photo Credits: NASA)

