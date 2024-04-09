Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mesmerising masterpiece depicting Lord Ram on the scenic shores of Puri beach in Odisha. This stunning creation is a vibrant celebration of Rashtriya Nav Varsha 2024, aligning with the festive spirit of numerous states as they embrace their respective New Year festivals such as Ugadi, Cheti Chand, and Gudi Padwa, along with the commencement of Chaitra Navratri 2024. The intricately designed sand art showcases Lord Ram in all his magnificence and splendour, with a heartfelt message inscribed, ‘Welcoming the Hindu New Year.’ Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

View Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Rashtriya Nav Varsh 2024 Sand Art Here

Wishing all a happy #RashtriyaNavVarsha. May this new year bring happiness , Peace and prosperity in everyone's life . #JaiShriRam🙏 My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.#HinduNavVarsh pic.twitter.com/sNkDqg47nt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 9, 2024

