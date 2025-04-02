A Reddit user's post on being fined INR 100 for not following the dress code on a traditional day in office is going viral on social media. In the post, Reddit user "Reasonable_Hand1400" said that he was fined as he did not adhere to the dress code when the company was celebrating Gudi Padwa in the office. "Since it’s the month-end, I didn’t have enough money to buy one. So, I wore a white formal shirt and jeans," the Reddit user added. He also said that after he was fined INR 100 by the HR, he complained to his manager, who asked the HR to refund his money. "Now, HR is in full fighting mode with me How to deal with it," he added. ChatGPT Helps This Gen Alpha Student To Write ’10 Lines on MS Dhoni’ and Get A+ in Homework, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Fined for Not Wearing Traditional, Says Reddit User

