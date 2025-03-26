A user posted an incident on Reddit platform about his 10-year-old nephew asking him to help finish his homework. The user, the uncle of the boy, said that he denied helping '10 lines on MS Dhoni' because he wanted him to learn on his own. The boy got angry, went to his room, and later came and said, "chachu aapko kya laga aap help nahi karawaoge toh mai essay complete nahi kar paunga? Ye dekhooo". The boy showed him that his teach gave him A+ grade for his homework along with 'snacks ka dabba' (gratitude box). Upon asking, the boy, Gen Alpha, gave a shocking answer: He had completed his homework using ChatGPT. Ben Armstrong Arrested: Police Arrest Crypto Influencer ‘BitBoy’ in Florida for Harassing Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs.

