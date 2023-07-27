Tech billionaire Elon Musk is back with a cryptic tweet soon after a UFO whistleblower testified before US Congress, saying the country is in possession of alien aircraft. "I’m not saying there are aliens, but" Elon Musk tweeted. David Grusch, a former US Air Force intelligence officer, reiterated his claims about the country's possession of alien aircraft and possibly alien bodies while testifying under oath before the US Congress on Wednesday. Who Is David Grusch? What Has He Claimed About UFO and Aliens on Earth? Here's All You Need To Know.

‘I’m Not Saying There Are Aliens'

I’m not saying there are aliens, but … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

