United States, July 27: In a congressional hearing before the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee, on Wednesday, July 26, former US Air Force Intelligence Officer David Grusch dropped shocking revelations about the UFOs and aliens. The hearing was conducted to explore what the US government knew about UAPs and whether there were any implications for national security or a need for more transparency.

In his testimony under oath, David Grusch claimed that aliens do exist. One of his shocking claims is that the US government is secretly holding alien spacecraft. As his claims about UFO and aliens go viral, here's all you need to know about David Grusch.

Who Is David Grusch?

David Grusch is a former military intelligence officer who has recently come into the spotlight as a whistleblower on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs. He served in the United States Air Force and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, where he played a significant role in analysing and investigating classified programms related to anomalous phenomena.

Alien Vehicles in Possession of US Government

Grusch made a shocking claim, asserting that the US government possesses "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles. According to him, these are spacecraft of non-human origin that the authorities have recovered. He disclosed that a UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program exists, but the details of the program and the exact timeline remain classified. UFO Hearing: Former Intelligence Officer David Grusch Claims US Government Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft, Recovered 'Non-Human' Bodies From 'Crashed UFO'.

Non-Human Biological Entities Recovered

Grusch further revealed that bodies of non-human biological entities have been recovered from these alleged crashed alien spacecraft. He clarified that this information came from individuals with direct knowledge of the program who are still actively involved. David Grusch on Alien and UFO Sighting: Former US Intelligence Agent Claims Aliens Exist, American Officials Recovered Non-Human Aircraft With Non-Human Biological Remains (Watch Videos).

Government Suppression and Misuse of Funds

Grusch's testimony shed light on the lengths to which the government allegedly suppressed information about UAP incidents. He claimed that despite his role in investigating classified programs, he was denied access to critical data and evidence related to these encounters, hinting at a deliberate effort to keep such information concealed.

David Grusch Testimony Under Oath

Former US Intelligence agent David Grusch confirms under oath that ALIENS exist pic.twitter.com/iQgnCLogjX — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 26, 2023

Growing Demand for Transparency

The explosive revelations made by David Grusch have sparked a growing demand from lawmakers for increased transparency from military and intelligence agencies. Members of Congress expressed concern about potential national security threats posed by unidentified objects in or near US airspace, underscoring the urgency to address the issue openly.

In conclusion, Grusch's testimony has sent shockwaves through the government, prompting discussions about the need for more transparent investigations into UAP encounters. Lawmakers from both parties are questioning how to proceed with further inquiries, with many expressing frustration over the over-classification of information and the lack of public access to incident reports. The chilling revelations made by the former military intelligence officer have raised serious questions about the extent of UAP knowledge within the government and the potential implications for national security.

