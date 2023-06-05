Monday is here, and it's time to resume the hustle. To uplift your drained energy, Monday motivation quotes are a perfect solution. Here are some viral quotes shared by Twitterati to make you feel energized and give you some motivation on the first day of the week! These quotes will give you some Monday morning serotonin boost to start your week on a positive note. #MondayMotivation: Netizens Share Quotes and Funny Memes to Kick-Off the First Day of the Week.

Monday Motivation Quote:

Most of the time the problem isn’t a problem. They way you think about the problem is. #MondayMotivation — Ankitä (@vitiligowoman) June 5, 2023

Perfect #MondayMotivation:

#MondayThoughts:

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." - Pelé#MondayMotivation #MondayMood #Mondaymorning #Mondayvibes #Mondaythoughts — दिव्य अग्रवाल (@DivAgarwal07) June 5, 2023

Perfect #MondayMood Quote:

#MondayVibes:

Good morning tweeps☕️Everyone must have a good Monday filled with kindness🤗 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/1yNp5DFblH — Corné du Preez (@cornedupreez1) June 5, 2023

