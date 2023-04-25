A viral claim says Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has warned customers against filling their vehicles' fuel tanks to the maximum limit as they might explode. In a purported circular, the company said this might happen due to increasing temperature. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked this claim in their fact check. "It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer," PIB said. Fact Check: Vehicle Will Explode if Fuel Tank is Full in Summer? Indian Oil Denies Advisory, Says Safe to Fill Up to Maximum as Specified by Manufacturer.

'Don't Fill Fuel Tanks to Maximum':

