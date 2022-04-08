An image of an advisory attributed to Indian Oil, warning people about possible explosion in fuel tanks of vehicles on filling fuel to the brim in summer, is being widely shared on WhatsApp. The photo is of an advisory with Indian Oil's branding and text in Hindi. The content warns people about possible vehicle explosion in case they choose to fill the fuel tanks to the maximum possible limit in summer and directs them to open the fuel tank once during the day to 'let the gas escape'.

See The Viral Claim:

@IndianOilcl An image of an advisory attributed to Indian Oil,warning people about possible explosion in fuel tanks of vehicles on filling fuel to the brim in summer,is being widely shared on WhatsApp The photo is of an advisory with Indian Oil's brand Seeks your clarification. pic.twitter.com/9RmgwO3kFy — Arjuna Vikramaditya Singh (@SinghSuryadip) April 5, 2022

The advisory, made to appear as if it is from Indian Oil, is a fake. The claims made in the advisory are baseless. Indian Oil, on June 10, 2018, tweeted clarifying that the company did not issue any such advisory.

See Tweet by Indian Oil:

