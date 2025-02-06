An Indian person holding a Schengen visa and UK permanent residency was allegedly denied entry at the Northern Cyprus border recently. The incident came to light when the traveller shared his ordeal on Reddit and said that the authorities offered no explanation for not allowing them to cross the border. In the post, the Redditor said he was planning a visit to Famagusta in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). However, the traveller said that he was turned away when he arrived at the Deryneia border crossing. "Indian passport holders are not allowed," one of the border officers told the man. The traveller further said that he was denied outright entry without a proper explanation. The traveller also said that two European travellers who were with him walked through without a hitch. Explaining further, the traveller said that the officer was rude, dismissive and wouldn’t explain further. ‘Aap Itne Young Aur Sundar Ho’: Rapido Driver Harasses Delhi Woman With Multiple Calls and WhatsApp Messages, Platform Apologises After Reddit Post Goes Viral.

