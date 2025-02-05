New Delhi, February 5: A shocking incident of harassment has come to light from Delhi, where a woman was allegedly harassed by a Rapido driver in the national capital. The incident came to light after the woman took to Reddit to share her ordeal. In her post, the Delhi-based woman claimed that the Rapido driver made several unwanted calls and even sent her messages on WhatsApp after dropping her off.

As per the post, the incident occurred when the woman booked a ride on Rapido. The woman said that the driver initially dropped her off at the correct location; however, things took an ugly turn when the driver started asking her personal questions while she was making the payment. The woman further said that she engaged in small talk with him and responded politely to his questions. Delhi Shocker: Bride’s Father Calls Off Wedding After Groom Dances to Bollywood Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ With Friends in New Delhi.

It's Okay To Breach My Personal Privacy, Reddit User Asks

However, she said that the conversation became uncomfortable when the driver commented on her appearance and marital status. Then this guy said something along the lines of 'aap itne young aur sundar ho fir magnetar kyu', and I brushed it off," the post read. She also stated that the driver insisted that she not call him "bhaiya" and even asked for social media details.

Driver Suspended from Rapido Platform

Posts from the delhi community on Reddit

As the woman was uncomfortable, she made an excuse and left the scene. In another post, she said that the Rapido driver called her multiple times and even sent messages on WhatsApp, thereby breaching her privacy. Sharing a screenshot of the messages, she wrote, "Today this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it's okay to breach my personal privacy." Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman Activist in Bengaluru, Allegedly Masturbates While Victim Sat Pillion; Probe On.

Later, the woman said that she filed a formal complaint with Rapido's customer support team. Responding to her complaint, Rapido's customer care team said that they investigated the matter and banned the driver from the platform.

