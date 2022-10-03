The American photo and video sharing application Instagram recently came up with a brand-new feature, "Notes," that allows users to write a short note with a character limit of 60 words. Just like the pre-existing status feature, Notes will also disappear after a period of 24 hours. The new Instagram Notes will be visible to all your followers in their DMs; one can even revert to it. Following the unveiling of the latest option by Instagram, the microblogging platform Twitter has all sorts of hilarious opinions regarding what online junkies have to say about the new function. Here are some of the most amazing Instagram Notes funny memes, viral jokes and puns that have taken over Twitter.

Are You One Of Them?

People writing notes on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GQ4s4tBvQx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 30, 2022

Everybody Is Trying To Become A Stand-Up Comedian

people are trying pretty hard to be funny on instagram notes — Anshoooooooooool (@whiskey_sourr) October 2, 2022

Very Apt!

Boys trying to get attention from their crush through instagram notes be like: pic.twitter.com/WzuDbjb532 — Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) September 30, 2022

True That!

Instagram notes is going to be the new source of sliding in dms — Anny🦕 (@AnnyyShutUp) September 28, 2022

Correctly Put

Genz kid : making notes On Instagram In Classroom pic.twitter.com/y4p7OcXrVK — ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) September 28, 2022

Instagram Notes Feature Exists, Everybody From Inside:

they have started 'Live Laugh Love' shit on Instagram notes. HELP. pic.twitter.com/3UmwFINRSW — peaches (@rachrachnaracee) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)