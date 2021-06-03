International Booker Prize announced its 2021 winner on Wednesday via Twitter. David Diop author of 'At Night All Blood is Black' becomes the first French writer to win this prize.

We're delighted to announce that the winner of the #2021InternationalBooker is 'At Night All Blood is Black' by @DDiop_ecrivain, translated from French by Anna Moschovakis and published by @PushkinPress: https://t.co/UUKOh3RdWO#TranslatedFiction #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/9hxo2p2O8a — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) June 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)