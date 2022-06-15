Microsoft has announced that Internet Explorer will be headed out to the pasture after 27 years from Wednesday, the 15th of June. The once-dominant desktop web browser will be disabled, and users will be redirected to Microsoft's Edge browser instead. Web Surfers marked Explorer's passing on the microblogging site Twitter, with some referring to it as the "top browser for installing other browsers." Check out netizens' reactions below. RIP Internet Explorer: Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer After 27 Years, Redirects Users to Edge.

Internet Explorer Finally Retiring 

Meanwhile, Everybody From The 90s 

Thanks For The Memories, Internet Explorer 

Literal Mood

Yes, It Is. SAD

Changes Are Hard To Accept 

