Microsoft has announced that Internet Explorer will be headed out to the pasture after 27 years from Wednesday, the 15th of June. The once-dominant desktop web browser will be disabled, and users will be redirected to Microsoft's Edge browser instead. Web Surfers marked Explorer's passing on the microblogging site Twitter, with some referring to it as the "top browser for installing other browsers." Check out netizens' reactions below. RIP Internet Explorer: Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer After 27 Years, Redirects Users to Edge.

Internet Explorer Finally Retiring

*Internet explorer will be retired on June 15,2022 People to internet explorer : pic.twitter.com/A44WCP8xck — Divya jam (@Secret_shadow10) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Everybody From The 90s

Thanks For The Memories, Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is retiring on Wednesday after 27 years of service. pic.twitter.com/ItNmJ4RJ1v — Lady G (@gabsmashh) June 13, 2022

Literal Mood

After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/rIpcHFWoU3 — Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) June 12, 2022

Yes, It Is. SAD

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

Changes Are Hard To Accept

Goodbyes are never easy. After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. pic.twitter.com/A8XMKIKQg1 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 13, 2022

