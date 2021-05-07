Alvida Jumma or Jamat-ul-Vida is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan. It holds as a great significance for all the Muslims who observe roza during the month of Ramzan. Today, is the last Friday of Ramadan, and people across social media are sharing Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 greetings, heartwarming Alvida Jumma messages and images. Check out the best tweets below.

Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 Greetings, Last Friday of Ramadan

Netizens Share Heartwarming Messages on the Last Friday of Ramzan

People Pray For Everyone's Happiness & Peace

 Alvida Jumma 

Stay Home, Stay Safe

More Messages Honouring the Last Friday of Ramadan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)