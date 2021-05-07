Alvida Jumma or Jamat-ul-Vida is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan. It holds as a great significance for all the Muslims who observe roza during the month of Ramzan. Today, is the last Friday of Ramadan, and people across social media are sharing Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 greetings, heartwarming Alvida Jumma messages and images. Check out the best tweets below.

Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 Greetings, Last Friday of Ramadan

The Last Friday of Ramzan 2021. May ALLAH shower HIS blessings upon us, bring peace and prosperity among Muslim Ummah✨#jummatulwida pic.twitter.com/WJIzJfMMNL — Maxie_Hun_Yãwr😎 (@Maxie86says) May 6, 2021

Netizens Share Heartwarming Messages on the Last Friday of Ramzan

Last Friday of Ramzan Ya Allah do not let this Ramzan pass without our sins forgiven. My Lord plz heal all the ailing ones with your mercy. Ya Rehman Ya Raheem plz help all those who r alone,afraid,disappointed nd dejected.. pic.twitter.com/WRjKsAAlqp — Shahbaz Khan (@DrLaalShahbaz) May 6, 2021

People Pray For Everyone's Happiness & Peace

Today is the last Friday of ramzan May Allah accepts all ur prayers and showers his blessings on u and turns ur problems into happiness 💗💗 — Rabia Baloch (@RabiaBaloch1214) May 7, 2021

Alvida Jumma

Last Friday Of Ramzan 🥀❤ Jummah Mubarak To All Muslim's ❤ pic.twitter.com/3Ygm2d8LCS — Chocolaty Queen Tweets 👑❤️ (@ChocolatyTweets) May 7, 2021

Stay Home, Stay Safe

Juma''atul Vida Mubarak (the last Friday of Ramzan). Stay at home. Pray at home🏡🌸.. — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) May 6, 2021

More Messages Honouring the Last Friday of Ramadan

Today is last Friday of Ramzan as well as Shab-e-Jummah. May Allah answer all of our unanswered prayers and comfort our hearts from whatever they are suffering from. May Allah guide us to whatever pleases Him of words and deeds, grant us success and purify our intentions. Ameen♥️ — 𝙁𝙧𝙪𝙞𝙩 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙩💫 (@shama_said_so) May 7, 2021

