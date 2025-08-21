Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, died on August 18 during a livestream ‘10 Days and Nights of Torture’ challenge on the Kick platform that had been running for nearly 300 hours. Often called ‘JP’ by fans, Pormanove was best known for his intense in-real-life (IRL) content. From sleep deprivation challenges to marathon streams, his broadcasts often blurred the line between entertainment and endurance. The 46-year-old military veteran had built more than a million followers across different platforms. JP had collaborated since 2023 with several other streamers, especially Owen Cenazandotti, known as Naruto online, and Safine Hamadi, who participated in his final livestream. JP’s tragic death has sparked both grief and outrage online, with social media users highlighting streaming’s ‘extreme content’ meta. Meanwhile, Kick has also banned streamers Naruto and Safine after disturbing videos from the stream went viral online. French prosecutors further confirmed that an autopsy has been ordered and a judicial investigation is underway. YouTuber Norme Breaks No Sleep Record on Livestream As Viral Video Ends on Rumble at Above 264 Hours Despite Safety Concerns.

Jean Pormanove Dies at 46

French streamer Jean Pormanove, 46, died in his sleep during a 10-day streaming marathon, during which he allegedly endured abuse, forced sleep deprivation, and harmful substances. pic.twitter.com/tbGsuL7ACB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 19, 2025

Kick Bans Naruto and Safine

Kick has banned the streamers accused of torturing Jean Pormanove in the days leading up to his death. He was allegedly subjected to 10 days of abuse by fellow creators Naruto and Safine, including extreme violence, sleep deprivation and forced ingestion of toxic substances. pic.twitter.com/zyZ01E7w1Z — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 20, 2025

He Was Allegedly Tortured During the Livestream

French trash streamer Rafael Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, died during a live stream of his ten-day marathon. The 46-year-old Graven became a victim of abuse during the stream, where he was beaten, choked, and sprayed with paint for donations. On August 18, he died live on… pic.twitter.com/JJrAYwi8ut — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 20, 2025

JP's Death Sparks Both Outrage and Grief

Instagram Comments Screenshot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

