Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, died on August 18 during a livestream ‘10 Days and Nights of Torture’ challenge on the Kick platform that had been running for nearly 300 hours. Often called ‘JP’ by fans, Pormanove was best known for his intense in-real-life (IRL) content. From sleep deprivation challenges to marathon streams, his broadcasts often blurred the line between entertainment and endurance. The 46-year-old military veteran had built more than a million followers across different platforms. JP had collaborated since 2023 with several other streamers, especially Owen Cenazandotti, known as Naruto online, and Safine Hamadi, who participated in his final livestream. JP’s tragic death has sparked both grief and outrage online, with social media users highlighting streaming’s ‘extreme content’ meta. Meanwhile, Kick has also banned streamers Naruto and Safine after disturbing videos from the stream went viral online. French prosecutors further confirmed that an autopsy has been ordered and a judicial investigation is underway. YouTuber Norme Breaks No Sleep Record on Livestream As Viral Video Ends on Rumble at Above 264 Hours Despite Safety Concerns. 

Jean Pormanove Dies at 46

Kick Bans Naruto and Safine

He Was Allegedly Tortured During the Livestream

JP's Death Sparks Both Outrage and Grief

Instagram Comments Screenshot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)