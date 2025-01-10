The LA wildfires have been causing deaths and destroying structures. People have had to flee and evacuate their homes and the area. Firefighters have been working to control the situation without thinking about their own personal safety. Now, in a viral video, streamer Adin Ross announces that he is donating USD 50K to a California firefighter who lost his home while saving others during the fires. The emotional moment shows the sacrifices made by first responders fighting the wildfires in LA. Watch the video below. Elon Musk Announces SpaceX to Provide Free Starlink Terminals to Los Angeles Wildfire-Affected Areas Starting Tomorrow.

Adin Ross to Donate USD 50k to California Firefighter

Adin Ross will be donating to one of the lead firemen in Los Angeles after finding out his house has been burnt down during the fires ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neLnq2T8C4 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 10, 2025

Adin Ross Gifts Generous Amount to Firefighter

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: ADIN ROSS GIFTS $50K TO FIREFIGHTER WHO LOST HOME IN LA BLAZE Kick Streamer Adin Ross surprises California firefighter with a generous donation after learning he lost his own home while saving others during devastating wildfires. The emotional moment highlights… pic.twitter.com/wQsP0TaXnA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)