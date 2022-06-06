Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is on his victory tour. The 58-year-old, who emerged a winner against his ex-wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit, is busy meeting and greeting fans in the UK. He is performing with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck at different venues that have given his die-hard fans a chance to get a glimpse of him. A viral video from one such concert shows Johnny Depp’s interaction with one of his fans, who congratulated the actor on winning the defamation trial. To this, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor is heard saying, “oh, thank you! I’m still in shock a little.” Johnny Depp To Collaborate With Guitarist Jeff Beck Over New Album After Winning Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard.

He Is Such a Sweetheart!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Depp Lovers (@depplovers_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)